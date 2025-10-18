Toyow Raises US$1.5 Million In Token Pre-Sale As It Sets Stage For $TTN Listing On MEXC Exchange

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With over US$38 billion worth of assets already in its tokenisation pipeline - spanning real estate, commodities, art, music, and film - Toyow is positioned to be a key catalyst in the next wave of blockchain adoption

Toyow, the multi-category Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenisation platform, has successfully raised US$1.5 million in its pre-sale round, setting the stage for the highly anticipated Token Generation Event (TGE) and official listing of its native utility token, $TTN, on MEXC Exchange on October 23, 2025.

This milestone marks a major leap for Toyow as it continues its mission to democratise access to real-world assets and bridge traditional finance with blockchain-based ownership.

“The $1.5 million pre-sale reflects strong global confidence in Toyow's model of bridging real-world assets with decentralized finance,” says Jack Deakin, Head of Partnerships at Toyow.“Our upcoming listing on MEXC - one of the world's most credible and liquid exchanges - gives us the visibility, liquidity, and trust needed to scale from day one.”

Toyow's native utility token, $TTN, lies at the heart of its growing ecosystem. Beyond trading value, it is designed to reward and empower the Toyow community through a range of real-world utilities, including: access to exclusive tokenised offerings - real estate, commodities, music, movies, and art; staking and yield programmes tied to platform revenues and asset performance; discounts and incentives across listings, transactions, and launchpad events; creator and investor rewards, aligning early supporters with long-term growth.

By integrating these utilities, Toyow ensures that $TTN holders benefit from active participation and rewards in one of the fastest-growing segments of Web3 - the tokenised RWA economy.

With over US$38 billion worth of assets already in its tokenisation pipeline - spanning real estate, commodities, art, music, and film - Toyow is positioned to be a key catalyst in the next wave of blockchain adoption. The platform's regulatory-first approach and cross-jurisdictional infrastructure (UAE, EU, and BVI) give both institutional and retail investors compliant, secure, and transparent access to high-value assets.

According to McKinsey, the global RWA market could reach US$2 trillion, while Boston Consulting Group estimates US$16 trillion by 2030 - signaling immense opportunity for platforms like Toyow that are building scalable, multi-asset infrastructure.

About Toyow:

Toyow is a next-generation, multi-category tokenization platform enabling seamless access to real-world assets (RWAs) through blockchain technology. Toyow empowers institutions and investors to tokenize, trade, and manage physical and financial assets-from real estate, commodities, to movies, music, art and alternative investments - on a unified, secure, and compliant marketplace.

With a focus on regulatory integrity, investor protection, and scalable infrastructure, Toyow supports full-cycle tokenization services including smart contract development, STO launchpads, and secondary trading. Its mission is to democratize ownership and unlock liquidity across traditionally illiquid asset classes for the next billion in Web3.