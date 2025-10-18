403
(KSC) International RC Boats Championship With 60 Racers From 8 Countries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Science Club (KSC) announced Saturday the launch of its International Remote-Controlled (RC) Boats Championship at Al-Khairan, with 60 racers representing eight countries: Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, the United States, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.
In a press statement, the Club said the championship is among the most prominent regionally and internationally, held under the supervision of an international jury, and widely followed by the global RC marine sports community.
KSC Secretary General Ali Kazem Al-Jumآ'a said the Club is a leading organizer of international competitions, adding it aims to make this championship a fixture on its annual calendar to broaden the base of RC boat racing practitioners.
He noted the event has strong appeal among youth and will gain greater recognition over time, affirming the Club is mobilizing its resources to ensure the competition reflects Kuwaitآ's reputation.
He stressed the championship will continue in coming years for its role in channeling youth energy into competitive, constructive activities, inviting enthusiasts and the public to enjoy the races and atmosphere.
Championship supervisor Abdulaziz Al-Yaqoub said the racing RC boats are comparable to real boats in performance and speed, reaching 100 km/h or more, and are powered by gasoline engines ranging from 26cc to 29cc.
He explained the competition features four classes: Mono 26cc, Catamaran 26cc, Mono 29cc, and Catamaran 29cc, and runs over three days. The points-based format aggregates each racerآ's scores over timed heats, starting with preliminary qualifiers and the quarterfinals (six heats per stage), followed by the semifinals (eight heats) and the final (ten heats) to determine the winners.
Al-Yaqoub added the idea was proposed a year and a half ago to the KSC Board, which facilitated approvals and government permits, enabling all procedures to be completed in just three months.(end)
