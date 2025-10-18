Dubai Police To Now Use Parkin To Detect Vehicles With Outstanding Fines, Seizure Orders

Dubai Police will now be able to identify vehicles with outstanding fines or seizure orders as soon as they use Parkin facilities, allowing officers to take quick legal action.

This facility is part of a new partnership between Dubai Police and Parkin PJSC to connect the force's traffic management systems with Parkin's smart parking and payment platforms. In addition, it will help detect vehicles wanted in criminal or traffic cases, supporting police efforts to keep Dubai's roads safe and secure.

The move aims to achieve full digital integration, ensure seamless data sharing, and improve the quality and efficiency of services offered to the public.

Dubai Police signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Parkin PJSC, the largest provider of public parking facilities in the emirate at the GITEX Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

It was signed by Brigadier Issam Ibrahim Al Awar, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, and Engineer Mohamed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, in the presence of officers and representatives from both sides.

Brigadier Al Awar said the agreement reflects Dubai Police's commitment, under the direction of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to strengthening cooperation with public and private entities and supporting Dubai's digital transformation goals.

He explained that the partnership with Parkin will allow both sides to use advanced technologies to manage traffic and parking more effectively. The new link between systems will make it easier to exchange information instantly and securely, helping to improve traffic flow, support better planning, and enhance decision-making based on accurate data.

“This project is a big step forward for road safety in Dubai,” Brigadier Al Awar said.“It will improve monitoring, ensure compliance with traffic laws, and reduce cases of unpaid fines or unlicensed vehicles on the road, all of which contribute to a safer and happier city.”

Eng. Mohamed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said,“We're proud to partner with Dubai Police on this important initiative. Together, we aim to make parking and traffic management smarter, safer, and more efficient for everyone. This collaboration reflects Parkin's commitment to innovation and to supporting Dubai's vision of becoming one of the world's smartest and most sustainable cities.”