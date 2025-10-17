Universal Digital Announces Closing Of Second And Final Tranche Of Private Placement For Total Proceeds Of $1.76 Million

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) (the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced private placement offering (the ""), issuing 500,000 units of the Company (the "") at a price of $0.60 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000. Combined with the first tranche, which closed on September 18, 2025, the Company has raised total gross proceeds of $1,758,780 under the Offering.

Each Unit issued under the Offering consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.80 per Warrant Share until September 18, 2027.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units were issued by way of the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 ") and in reliance on the amendments to Part 5A of NI 45-106 set forth in Coordinated Blanket Order 45-953 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, and are not subject to a statutory holder period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

Cautionary Statements

