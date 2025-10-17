Qatari Delegation At IMF-WBG Meetings Meets US Secretary Of The Treasury
Washington: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, and Governor of the Qatar Central Bank HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met with Secretary of the Treasury of the United States HE Scott Bessent, on the sidelines of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), taking place in Washington, D.C. from October 13 to 18.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a range of topics of mutual interest, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.
