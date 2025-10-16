403
Ajman Bank partners with SAS and DataScience ME to strengthen Fraud Management Capabilities across its operation in the UAE
Ajman, United Arab Emirates, 15 October 13th 2025 – SAS, a market leader in data and AI; DataScience Middle East, an official SAS partner in the UAE, Middle East, Turkey and Africa and Ajman Bank PJSC, a leading financial institution in the UAE, have joined forces, leveraging SAS’s expertise to enhance the Ajman Bank’s enterprise-wide fraud detection and prevention capabilities. This milestone symbolizes Ajman Bank’s strong roadmap into a digital transformation journey, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding customer assets and maintaining the highest standards of financial integrity.
By leveraging SAS’s cutting-edge Fraud Management and decisioning platform, Ajman Bank will be able to monitor transactions in real time, detect anomalies, and respond swiftly to emerging threats across multiple channels.
“Our partnership with SAS and DataScience ME reflects our commitment to adopting world-class technologies that protect our customers and ensure the integrity of our banking operations. This is a major step forward in our journey toward smarter, safer banking,” said Abhishek Sharma, Chief Risk Officer at Ajman Bank.
The SAS Fraud Management solution utilizes advanced machine learning and decisioning capabilities to score transactions in real time, significantly reducing false positives and improving operational efficiency.
“We’ve been heavily investing on securing a strong partner ecosystem that will be able serve our clients locally and regionally. SAS, in partnership with DataScience ME, have been diligently collaborating to better understand the Ajman Bank’s challenges and vision, accordingly we’ve built a customer centric model that’s tailored to Ajman Bank’s needs, said “Samer Naguib, META Channel & Alliances Director, at SAS.
Michel Ghorayeb, Managing Director at SAS UAE added: "We’re proud to partner with Ajman Bank, a respected institution in the UAE shaping the future of secure and innovative banking. SAS Fraud Management will empower Ajman Bank with real-time intelligence and adaptive analytics, enabling them to proactively prevent financial crime and safeguard customer trust."
For Ajman bank, the AI-powered solution strengthens its compliance framework by minimizing false alerts and ensuring that genuine threats are prioritized. This reduces operational inefficiencies and helps risk teams focus on high-risk cases. With built-in case management and automated reporting, Ajman bank can more efficiently investigate financial crimes, ensuring adherence to both local and global regulations while mitigating legal and financial risks.
Sherif ElKhouly, CEO of DataScience Middle East, commented: “Our collaboration with SAS and Ajman Bank is a testament to our shared vision of leveraging data and AI to drive innovation and trust in the financial sector. At DataScience Middle East, we are proud to contribute our regional expertise and implementation capabilities to ensure the successful deployment of this cutting-edge fraud management solution, empowering Ajman Bank to deliver a smarter and more secure banking experience.”
By leveraging advanced analytics, Ajman Bank is taking proactive steps to combat fraudulent transactions and protect the integrity of the UAE’s banking sector.
