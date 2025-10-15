Missionirnewsbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Taps Greenland's Massive Tanbreez Deposit To Fuel Rapidsx(TM) Rare Earth Processing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) recently signed a letter of intent with Critical Metals Corp. to secure up to 10,000 metric tons annually of heavy rare earth concentrate starting in 2027, anchoring a reliable feedstock for Ucore's Department of Defense–backed Strategic Metals Complex in Louisiana. This arrangement aims to reduce U.S. reliance on China for critical materials like dysprosium and terbium-vital for EVs, wind turbines, and defense tech-by leveraging Greenland's Tanbreez Project, recognized as one of the world's largest undeveloped rare earth resources and Ucore's proprietary RapidSX(TM) separation technology. As global demand for rare earths surges, the agreement marks a pivotal move toward building a fully integrated, North American rare earth supply chain for technologies that will power the future and strengthen national security.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent strategic metals complexes (“SMCs”) in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA. For more information, visit the company's website at .

