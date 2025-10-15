Passenger Vehicle Sales Dip Slightly, But Revival On Horizon: SIAM

India's automobile industry showed mixed trends in the second quarter (Q2) of the Financial Year (FY)2025-26, with green shoots of recovery visible across key segments, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday. The SIAM data shows that the passenger vehicle (PV) sales reached 1.04 million units during July-September 2025, reflecting a marginal de-growth of 1.5 per cent year-on-year.

However, September sales climbed 4.4 per cent, buoyed by GST reductions, improved consumer sentiment, and early festive demand. Utility Vehicles (UVs), although still dominating with two-thirds share, dipped by 2.1 per cent. Notably, PV exports hit an all-time high of 2.42 lakh units--a 23 per cent surge over last year.

The Two-Wheeler segment emerged strong with 5.56 million units sold, marking a 7.4 per cent growth. Scooters led the charge with a 12.4% rise, while motorcycles followed at 5 per cent. The segment also celebrated record-high exports at 1.3 million units, up 25 per cent YoY.

Three-Wheelers registered their highest-ever Q2 sales of 2.29 lakh units, growing 9.8 per cent, powered by the passenger carrier sub-segment and easier financing. Exports soared 51 per cent, touching a six-year high of 1.23 lakh units.

Commercial Vehicles posted 8.3 per cent growth at 2.40 lakh units, driven by strong freight demand and urban logistics. Exports grew 22 per cent to 0.24 lakh units.

Various sectoral reports have predicted Dhanteras and Deepawali to deliver peak festive sales for both PVs and 2Ws.

Auto retail sales witnessed a robust recovery during the Navratri festival, with growth ranging between 15-35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) across passenger vehicle (PV) and two-wheeler (2W) segments, driven by strong festive sentiment, according to a report by Centrum Institutional Research.

The report highlighted that retail demand in the PV segment across dealerships grew between 15-22 per cent YoY, led by major automakers including Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), Tata Motors (TTMT), Honda Motor India (HMI), and Mahindra & Mahindra (M & M).

