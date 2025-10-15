GFRP Rebar Industry Forecast Report 2025-2030: Asia-Pacific To Lead The $950 Million Market Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|221
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.54 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$0.95 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand in Construction Industry Government-Led Regulations on Use of Gfrp Rebars
Restraints
- Availability of Substitutes High Cost of Gfrp Rebars
Opportunities
- Rising Investments in Large-Scale Civil Engineering Projects Growing Use in Construction of Highways and Bridges Integration of Graphene into Gfrp Rebar for Concrete Reinforcement
Challenges
- Supply Chain and Manufacturing Constraints Inability to Completely Replace Steel Rebar
Case Study Analysis
- Use of Gfrp Rebar in Delhi Metro Phase Jizan Flood Mitigation Channel - World's Largest Gfrp Rebar Project Muskrat Falls Hydroelectric Project, Canada - Gfrp Rebar for Long-Term Durability
US Tariff Impact on Gfrp Rebar Market
- Introduction Key Tariff Rates Price Impact Analysis Key Impact on Major Regions/Countries US Europe Asia-Pacific Impact on End-users
Companies Featured
- Dextra Group Schock Bauteile GmbH Pultron Composites Sireg S.P.A. Pultrall Inc. Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar Gatorbar (Neuvokas Corporation) Rochling Arc Insulations & Insulator Ltd. Jindal Advanced Materials Skd Composite Galen LLC Fibrolux Frt Tuf-Bar Armastek Firep Mst Rebar Inc. Mrg Composites Rebar Antop Global Technology Co. Ltd. Dura Composite Icsc Gfrp Tech Regbar Henan Zhongsheng Composite Material Co. Ltd. Composite Group Chelyabinsk
