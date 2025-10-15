Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Diwali 2025: What Color Clothes To Wear For Lakshmi Puja? Learn From Popular Astrologer

2025-10-15 01:09:24
Diwali 2025: While performing Lakshmi Puja on Diwali, you should pay special attention to the colors of your clothes. Because the color of clothes also definitely affects us and our lives in some way.

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on Kartik Amavasya. This year, Diwali is on Oct 20. The color of your clothes for the puja is important. Learn what's lucky from an Ujjain astrologer.

Wearing yellow for Lakshmi Puja is very lucky as it's linked to Jupiter. Yellow symbolises peace and prosperity. Lord Vishnu also wears yellow, a sign of spirituality.

If not yellow, you can choose red, bright, saffron, or white for Lakshmi Puja. These lucky colors are linked to the Sun, Mars, Venus, and Moon, bringing prosperity.

According to astrology, never wear black for Lakshmi Puja as it symbolizes negativity. Also, avoid shades like blue and brown to prevent problems in life.

DisclaimerThe information in this article is from scriptures and astrologers. We are just a medium to convey it. Users should consider this information for reference only.

