Mexico Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 40 Existing And 18 Upcoming Colocation Centers, And 18 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Mexico's upcoming data center capacity is now estimated at over 700 MW, which is 2x the current operational capacity in the country.
The Queretaro and Bajio regions continue to lead the expansion, hosting most of the future rack capacity. Durango, Monterrey, and Mexico City are emerging as secondary hotspots, alongside traditional hubs like Guadalajara and Queretaro.
Some of the leading data center operators in the country are ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Ascenty (Digital Realty), KIO Networks and Equinix. New facilities are focusing on energy-efficient designs and modular scalability to support rapid deployment and sustainable growth.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the Mexico data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 40 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 18 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Bajio region of Mexico, Cuernavaca, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Heroica Veracruz, Merida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Puebla, Queretaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis, Tepotzotlan, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Villahermosa, Xalapa. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Existing Data Centers (40 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Tiara Data Center or HER1(Edge Data Center)) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (18 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This Mexico Data Center Market Database
- Ascenty CloudHQ Cybolt EdgeConneX Equinix HostDime IPXON Networks KIO Networks Layer 9 Data Centers MDC Data Centers MetroCarrier Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP) Nabiax ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) Scala Data Centers Serveris Telmex (Triara) Digital Realty
