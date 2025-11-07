403
Trump Announces Imminent Deployment of Gaza Stabilization Force
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared that an internationally coordinated stabilization mission led by the United States is expected to arrive in Gaza soon, while commending the ongoing truce.
"It's going to be very soon. And Gaza is working out very well," Trump stated during a Thursday meeting at the White House with the leaders of the Central Asian nations — Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.
Despite a number of ceasefire breaches by Israel, Trump asserted that “peace in Gaza” is progressing positively and that the truce remains effective. He emphasized that Washington is collaborating closely with regional partners and allies to sustain these efforts.
During his Thursday remarks, Trump also revealed that Kazakhstan is preparing to join the Abraham Accords — an agreement framework between Israel and predominantly Muslim nations.
He voiced optimism that other Central Asian countries would also participate, giving fresh energy to the peace initiative.
When questioned about whether he would discuss the accords with Syrian President Ahmad Sharaa during his upcoming visit to the White House on Monday, Trump did not respond directly. Instead, he said: “I think he's doing a very good job. It's a tough neighborhood, and he's a tough guy, but I got along with him very well, and a lot of progress has been made with Syria."
Addressing the recent decision to lift sanctions on Syria, Trump commented: “That's a tough one, but a lot of progress has been made. You know, we took the sanctions off at the request of Türkiye, at the request of actually, Israel, at the request of a few different countries, and we took the sanctions off to give them a chance.”
