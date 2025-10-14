Amir An Exceptional Man Who Is Greatly Respected: Trump

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Sharm El Sheikh: US President H E Donald Trump affirmed yesterday that the signing of the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Agreement has ended the war in the Gaza Strip, and that this heralds the beginning of a strong Middle East living in peace. He extended thanks to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and to the Arab and Muslim nations that assisted in reaching the deal.

Speaking at the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, President Trump thanked Arab and Muslim states for making the breakthrough possible. He particularly thanked H H the Amir, describing him as“an exceptional man who is greatly respected.”

Trump declared that the nations had collectively achieved peace in the Middle East, something widely considered impossible. He called the signed document“historic” and“the greatest deal ever,” confirming that the fighting in Gaza was finished and that aid deliveries had started.



Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye and US sign Gaza ceasefire agreement

Amir meets with leaders of the delegations participating in the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit

US President says end of Gaza war to mark start of Middle East peace, praises Qatar's efforts Amir participates in signing ceremony of agreement to end war in Gaza

Read Also

He promised to lead the Middle East toward a better future.

The US President assured the attendees that a Third World War would be avoided in the Middle East. While acknowledging the difficulty of the initial steps toward peace, he stated that the momentum was now moving toward achieving lasting peace in the region and that this was a unique opportunity.

He urged all parties to maintain the collaborative spirit to ensure the continuation of this historic success.

Trump reiterated the historical significance of the achievement, calling for a demilitarised Gaza and a safe Middle East. He also confirmed an agreement on the necessity of supporting the reconstruction of Gaza.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, the President suggested that the rebuilding of Gaza might be the most difficult phase.

He noted that wealthy nations had already informed him of their willingness to assist in the reconstruction efforts. Furthermore, he mentioned that many wish to join the“Peace Council on Gaza,” which may require expansion.

Finally, President Trump extended his condolences to Qatar for the recent tragic incident in Sharm El Sheikh that resulted in the deaths of several Amiri Diwan employees.

Earlier in a press statement before the summit, the US President had praised Qatar's mediation efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip and stressed that the ceasefire will hold. The US President said that the war in the Gaza Strip has ended and that numerous guarantees have been provided to ensure the ceasefire holds.