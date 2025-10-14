Realty Sector Moves Towards Building Human-Centered Communities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Real estate developers have emphasized that real estate projects in Qatar are moving towards building human-centered communities and spaces, providing all the amenities residents need, unlike traditional projects that are limited to building and selling residential units.

This was stated during a session titled“New Destinations in Qatar - From Vision to Reality”, held yesterday as part of the activities of the third Qatar Real Estate Forum, which began last Sunday and will continue for three days.

Speakers at the session noted that real estate development projects in the country are designed to enable residents to integrate into their micro-communities, offering them the opportunity to participate in outdoor activities and use shared facilities.

Dr. Eng. Abdullah Al Mehshadi, CEO of Al Waab City, said that they succeeded in building a unique community life in Al Wa'ab City, where community activities and events are held and residents meet. He underlined his keenness to ensure that residents experience the authenticity of the“Fareej,” a word that means a residential neighborhood, where all residents are part of the local community.

He stated that Al Waab City was designed to encourage residents to walk or cycle around the project. This is achieved by placing the project's facilities close together with all the residences.

For his part, Yasser Salah Al Jaidah, President and CEO of United Development Company (UDC), said that they have developed a place where people can live, connect, and feel at home.

He added that the ecosystem is based on four pillars: community, culture, commerce, and amenities, stressing keenness to building trust with investors from diverse cultures and enhance Qatar's position as a lifestyle destination, including tourism, entertainment, and luxury in one place.

Al Jaidah believes that the real estate sector's future activity will not be limited to the sale of real estate, but will evolve into the provision of human-centered communities.

In turn, Chairman and General Manager of JMJ Holding Group, Sheikh Jabor bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani, said that they strive to enhance living within communities in their real estate projects, as well as using sustainable materials in the construction of their projects.

He noted that JMJ Holding Group is committed to enhancing the quality of life within its projects and building its own communities, providing spaces where residents can socialize.