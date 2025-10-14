Awareness Raised On World Mental Health Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of the World Mental Health Day, Rawdat Al Khail Health Centre organised an inspiring campaign in collaboration between the Wellness and Nursing Departments.

Consultant Community Medicine and Wellness Centre in Charge at Rawdat Al-Khail Health Centre Dr. Sarah Rashid Musa emphasised that the event reflected the PHCC's commitment to promoting holistic wellbeing, combining physical health, mental stability, and emotional awareness through active community engagement.

Staff, adults, and children participated enthusiastically in a series of interactive activities that emphasised the connection between the body, mind, and emotion. The campaign encouraged participants to adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes adequate sleep, regular physical activity, a balanced diet, and effective stress management. These habits, when practiced consistently, build not only physical strength but also mental clarity and emotional stability.

Physical activity sessions focused on functional exercises that improve balance and coordination, demonstrating how movement enhances focus, decision-making, and the ability to perform tasks efficiently. Participants experienced firsthand how an active body supports a clear and calm mind.

The campaign also highlighted essential mental and emotional skills such as decision-making, goal setting, prioritising, emotional regulation, and broad thinking.

These skills empower individuals to manage daily stress, adapt to change, and maintain balance in challenging times.

As Dr. Sarah noted,“When people learn to control emotions, set goals, and draw strength from within, they become more resilient, able to face life's changes with clarity and confidence.

“We have also encouraged participants to express their emotions through an emotional board activity, a reflective exercise that helped them recognise, label and process their emotions more clearly.”

Participants, both children and adults, engaged in art and pattern-making activities, learning how creativity can transform emotions into calmness and focus.

Messages of gratitude and joy were shared throughout the event, reminding everyone that acknowledging small blessings builds inner peace and emotional wellbeing.

Dr. Sarah stated that“we wanted to send a clear message that mental health starts early in childhood, within a supportive family environment that helps children express their feelings, thoughts, and fear freely”.

Participants were also made aware of the supportive services available in PHCC and beyond, the National Mental Health Helpline (16000), healthy lifestyle clinic, wellness educator clinic, and support clinic.

The campaign concluded with a shared understanding that true health is not just the absence of illness, but the presence of balance, gratitude, and resilience.

