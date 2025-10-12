Netanyahu Says Israel's Military Campaign 'Not Over' Despite Gaza Ceasefire
In a televised address, Netanyahu hailed the planned release of the 20 remaining living hostages as a "historic event," Xinhua news agency reported.
"Wherever we fought, we won," he said. "But the campaign is not over yet," he added, without giving further details.
He said Israel still faces "very big security challenges" ahead. "Some of our enemies are trying to regroup," he warned, vowing to ensure Israel's security.
Earlier in the day, Israel's military chief Eyal Zamir said that the country had achieved a "victory over Hamas." In a broadcast statement, Zamir said the victory came through a combination of sustained military pressure and diplomatic efforts.
Zamir added that Israel remains "in the midst of a multi-front war." He said the military "will continue to act in order to shape a security reality that ensures the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians. Through our operations, we are reshaping the Middle East and our security strategy for the years ahead."
The Israel-Hamas ceasefire went into effect on Friday, following more than two years of Israeli bombardments that devastated the Gaza Strip and caused famine.
