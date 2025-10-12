Russian Forces Not Being Rotated Even After Injuries Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate , Ukrinform reports.

"We're basically disabled here, with just one rifle. [...] You said someone would replace us soon – that was a month or two ago," the soldier laments in the recording.

His interlocutor explains that there is no one to replace them, and that the rest of the unit is also in a difficult situation.

Ukrainian intelligence officers earlier intercepted a conversation in which a Russian commander threatened to shoot subordinates who tried to retreat from their positions in the Donetsk region.

Illustrative photo: AA