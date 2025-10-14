UDST Observes World Mental Health Day
Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) marked World Mental Health Day with a campus-wide event emphasising the theme“Community Care: Supporting Mental Health in Challenging Times.”
Organised by the Student Counselling and Accessibility Services Department, the event brought together students, faculty, and staff to highlight the importance of collective responsibility in supporting mental wellbeing.
This year's programme featured a variety of interactive booths, wellness activities, and educational sessions aimed at strengthening resilience and fostering inclusivity.
Highlights included a Maze of Strength activity, and a session by the Qatar Red Crescent Society on“Mental Health in Emergencies.”
In his remarks, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the UDST, emphasising the university's commitment to wellbeing said,“At UDST, we believe that mental health is a shared responsibility and a cornerstone of a healthy society. By preserving a culture of care and compassion, we empower our community to face challenges with resilience, while reinforcing our mission as a Healthy Campus recognized by the International University Sports Federation.”
The event also featured student-led initiatives, including workshops and peer engagement activities, encouraging participants to reflect on how mental health can be supported through everyday interactions and proactive care.
As a FISU Healthy Campus Platinum label holder, the UDST remains committed to prioritising mental wellbeing across its academic and community initiatives. The university continues to embed health and wellness as integral components of its holistic approach to education, ensuring that positive mental health is recognized as a priority and a collective responsibility.
