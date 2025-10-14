Humanitarian Aid Shipment Delivered To Support Syria's Emergency Response

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A new shipment of humanitarian aid has been delivered to Syria, provided by the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The assistance aims to support the efforts of Syria's Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management and the Syrian Civil Defence (White Helmets) in disaster response operations.

The shipment included vehicles, machinery, and specialised equipment for search and rescue operations to enhance the preparedness of Syrian emergency teams and strengthen their field capabilities.

Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management of Syria H E Raed Al Saleh stated that Qatari support reflects the strong ties between the two countries and will contribute directly to enhancing rescue and emergency capacities and alleviating the burdens on Syrian society.

Charge d'Affaires of Qatar's Embassy in Syria Khalifa bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud stated that the initiative is an extension of the existing partnership between the State of Qatar and the Syrian Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management and Civil Defense, indicating that Qatar is keen to continue its humanitarian and logistical support to the fraternal Syrian people.

This initiative reflects the State of Qatar's continued commitment to promoting resilience and advancing recovery and stability for the brotherly Syrian people.