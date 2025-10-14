403
US Faces Potentially Historic Government Shutdown
(MENAFN) The United States is on course to experience "one of the longest" government shutdowns in its history if Democrats do not agree to approve a funding bill, House Speaker Mike Johnson cautioned on Monday.
Speaking during a press briefing on the 13th day of the shutdown, Johnson attributed the deadlock to Democratic "obstruction," accusing them of refusing to compromise and thereby steering the nation toward an extended deadlock.
Johnson told reporters at Capitol Hill that "This would be the third longest government shutdown in American history."
He further warned, "We’re barreling toward one of the longest shutdowns in American history, unless Democrats dropped their partisan demands and passed a clean, no-strings-attached budget to reopen the government and pay our federal workers."
The Speaker highlighted that Republicans remain open to discussions regarding full-year funding bills and other urgent legislative issues, but insisted that such negotiations must take place transparently.
He stated, "Republicans are eager to return to the actual negotiating table to finish out full year appropriations and do work on all the other matters before us, but we won't negotiate in smoke-filled back rooms, and we won't negotiate as hostages."
Although a government shutdown does not immediately trigger a complete economic collapse, it causes significant interruptions across many sectors of American life.
It also contributes to increased uncertainty concerning the health of the world's largest economy.
