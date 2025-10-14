Rs 8 Crore 'Blown Up' For CM Vijayan-Led Global Ayyappa Sangamam: Congress Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14 (IANS) Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government over the reported Rs eight crore expenditure on the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, alleging that a significant portion of the amount was paid out as commissions.

It was the Travancore Devaswom Board that organised the global congregation of Ayyappa devotees on September 20 at Pampa as part of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a call to strengthen Sabarimala's unique tradition of secular spirituality and inclusive worship.

Chennithala's statement comes hours after CM Vijayan categorically ruled out any wrongdoing, saying that, contrary to other state governments in the country, in Kerala, there is nothing given out as commissions for projects.

Chennithala demanded that the government release a full and transparent breakdown of the expenses.

“Spending Rs 8 crore on a single-day event is beyond logic. People have the right to know where this money has gone. A large part of it is clearly commission. This is a commission government from top to bottom,” he said.

He recalled that the government had earlier stated the event would be funded through sponsorships.

“If that is the case, the public deserves to know how much was actually collected from sponsors and who they are,” he asked.

According to him, nearly Rs four crore has already been booked under project implementation bills, with the amount sourced from the working fund of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

“If sponsors are funding it, why touch the Devaswom Board's fund? Who are the mysterious sponsors ready to spend crores on what turned out to be a flop event?” he asked.

Chennithala also cited reports that lakhs of rupees in advance were paid from the Devaswom fund to star hotels in Kottayam and Kumarakom to accommodate VIP guests.

“The government must disclose who these VIPs were,” he said.

He added that the event failed to draw the promised number of international delegates, forcing the organisers to discard food prepared for 4,000 guests.

“This was a poorly attended programme held before empty chairs. The government must explain how the cost of Rs 8 crore was incurred and reveal who benefited from the commissions. The Devaswom Board is not a cash cow. It runs on devotees' offerings, and believers will not allow their money to be plundered,” he said.