VGP Acquires Site Of Former Paper Mill In Hagen, Near Dortmund, To Develop Business Park



The company acquires the approximately 280,000 m2 site of the former Kabel Premium Pulp & Paper GmbH

First plot acquisition of VGP in North Rhine-Westphalia, 20 minutes from the centre of Dortmund VGP plans to develop a modern business and industrial park

13 October 2025, 7:00am, Antwerp, Belgium /Düsseldorf, Germany: VGP, a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions, has acquired the former factory site of Kabel Premium Pulp & Paper GmbH in Hagen. The property covers around 280,000 square metres and was sold to VGP on 9 October 2025 by the insolvency administrator as part of the insolvency proceedings opened in June 2025.

The traditional paper mill had been based at the Hagen site for almost 130 years. The city of Hagen, with around 195,000 inhabitants, is located on the edge of the Ruhr area, in North Rhine-Westphalia. The site is located just 20 minutes from the centre of Dortmund, offering excellent accessibility to the wider Ruhr area

VGP plans to gradually transform the site into a modern business and industrial park. The company intends to attract businesses from the production, light industrial and logistics sectors. For the buildings to be developed, VGP is aiming for at least DGNB Gold certification, which recognises particularly sustainable buildings. VGP follows the requirements of the EU Taxonomy and places a special focus on reducing CO2 emissions already during the construction phase (embodied carbon).

VGP is working closely with the City of Hagen and the local economic development agency. Before construction begins, a comprehensive dismantling of the existing buildings and facilities is required, as machinery and production structures are still present on the site.

Erik O. Schulz, Mayor of the City of Hagen, says:“We are very pleased that VGP is taking over this traditional site and putting it to a future-oriented commercial use. From the very beginning, we have established a very trusting working relationship with the VGP team. We see great opportunities for new jobs and sustainable value creation in the region through the planned development.”

Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP, also expressed his satisfaction:“With the acquisition of the site of the former paper mill in Hagen, we are laying the foundation to give a traditional industrial location a new future. Our goal is to transform the site into a modern business park – our first in North Rhine-Westphalia – that combines and secures production, logistics and sustainable energy supply.”

The site is located at Schwerter Straße 263 in 58099 Hagen, in the district of Kabel. It is situated in close proximity to the A1 motorway (Hagen-Nord exit) and is excellently connected to the regional industrial and logistics network. Located within an established industrial area with existing infrastructure, the site offers ideal conditions for the planned commercial and industrial redevelopment.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 412 full-time employees in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In June 2025, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 8.3 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.6 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

