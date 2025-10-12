OBS Studio 32 Ushers In Plugin Manager And Hybrid MOV Support

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

OBS Studio version 32.0 has been unveiled, introducing a built-in plugin manager, expanded NVIDIA RTX audio enhancements, and hybrid MOV recording support across platforms. The update also brings performance tweaks for Apple Silicon and improvements to Linux video capture.

The plugin manager included in version 32.0 allows users to view, enable or disable installed plugins from within OBS itself, eliminating much of the manual file-based management previously required. While currently limited in scope-it lacks plugin search or update functionality-this constitutes a foundational step toward more modular extension handling.

For users with NVIDIA RTX-equipped systems, the update integrates Voice Activity Detection into the RTX Audio Effects suite. This feature enhances noise suppression for speech, automatically adjusting noise filtering based on voice activity. The Background Removal tool has also gained a“chair removal” option that can eliminate visible chairs from video frames. Those using macOS on Apple Silicon devices can test an experimental Metal renderer intended to boost rendering performance and efficiency.

A major highlight in version 32.0 is the adoption of hybrid MOV support. The format enables cross-platform compatibility by combining HEVC/H.264 video with PCM audio, while retaining ProRes support on macOS. New OBS profiles now default to Hybrid MP4/MOV containers, making that format the standard for future recordings. Alongside this, the software's default bitrate has been raised from 2,500 kbps to 6,000 kbps to align with modern expectations of video quality.

On Linux systems, OBS 32.0 enhances PipeWire video capture by adjusting format selection logic and addressing issues such as gamma and brightness inconsistencies introduced when effects are applied. The release also introduces improvements in audio deduplication logic, fixes multiple crash scenarios, and stops loading plugins built for newer OBS versions to prevent compatibility conflicts.

Crash diagnostics are simplified: Windows and macOS users now have an opt-in automatic crash log upload feature, allowing the OBS team to analyse crashes without users manually submitting reports. Overhauls also target accuracy of chapter markers in hybrid container recordings and ensure that audio sources set to“Monitor and Output” are appropriately prevented from duplication when the monitoring device is simultaneously captured.

