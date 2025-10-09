FM, French Counterpart Talk Ties, Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Paris, Oct. 9 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Thursday discussed with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and developments in the situation in Gaza following the ceasefire agreement.The two ministers welcomed the agreement and stressed the need to adhere to its provisions.The talks came ahead of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, which brought together the foreign ministers of Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and a Minister of State at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.During the meeting with his French counterpart, Safadi stressed the importance of the agreement and the necessity of implementing its terms, ending the war on Gaza, and addressing its disastrous consequences.Safadi also urged concerted efforts in a "practical and effective" way to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza to end the famine caused by the aggression.Safadi noted the importance of US President Donald Trump's role in reaching the agreement, his proposal to end the war, deliver aid, prevent displacement, and rebuild the strip, as well as his commitment to preventing annexation of the West Bank.Safadi praised the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey in reaching the ceasfire agreement.Additionally, Safadi called for intensifying efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.Organized by Saudi Arabia and France, Safadi also highlighted importance of the Two-State Solution Conference held in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.Safadi said the event mobilized a unified international position in supporting the Palestinian people's right to freedom and an independent, sovereign state on Palestinian national soil, based on the two-state solution, commending the conference's statement issued on this issue.