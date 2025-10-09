ITS To Launch New Corporate Identity And Showcase Next-Generation Solutions At GITEX Global 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) International Turnkey Systems (ITS), a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for financial institutions, governments, and enterprises, is set to launch its new corporate identity at GITEX Global 2025, which is scheduled to take place from October 13 to 17, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The launch on this renowned international platform marks a new era for the company, reflecting its renewed objective in line with the tagline, 'Trust is Change'.

During its participation, ITS will also showcase its wide range of innovative offerings, under the theme 'Cloud-Enabled Solutions', to empower companies in their digital transformation journey. It includes innovations across data centers, core banking solutions, retail solutions, managed services and digital transformation.

Fahad Al Menayes, Acting CEO -COO of ITS, said:“We are delighted to launch our new corporate identity at this year's GITEX Global, which reflects our evolution and future development plans. At ITS, we strive to embrace the opportunities of the digital-first world while upholding our core values of integrity, transparency and security. GITEX Global serves as the perfect platform to highlight our global vision and commitment to empowering businesses with transformative technology.”

The company's participation will also include live demonstrations and sessions with experts and interaction opportunities with TICH, the ITS Digital Ambassador, which underscores its steadfast dedication to fostering innovation and enhancing customer engagement. Key discussion topics include, Digital Islamic Banking Solutions, Retail and Customer Experience and Cloud Data Centre, Cyber Security and AI Services, which enable companies to modernise critical systems securely with measurable ROI, and Government Transformation to support public sector innovation with secure, scalable platforms designed for citizen services.

With operations spanning the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and CIS countries, ITS continues to drive digital transformation through scalable, secure and future-ready IT solutions. Visitors at GITEX Global 2025 can experience ITS's next-generation digital capabilities under its new identity at Hall 4, Stand D50.