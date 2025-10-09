'Please Put Down The Phone': Princess Of Wales Urges Parents

Photo Credit-Reuters

London- Kate, as she is commonly known, collaborated with adult development researcher Robert Waldinger to warn that technology is contributing to an epidemic of disconnection that is hurting family relationships.

Devices that promise to keep us connected often do the opposite, they say in an essay posted on the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood website.

“We sit together in the same room while our minds are scattered across dozens of apps, notifications and feeds. We're physically present but mentally absent, unable to fully engage with the people right in front of us,” the authors wrote.