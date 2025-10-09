Dubai Festival City Mall, In Collaboration With Blue Rewards, Launches Mall-Wide Campaign Showcasing Al-Futtaim's Lifestyle And Rewards Programme

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Shoppers, diners, and entertainment seekers at Dubai Festival City Mall can now earn Blue Points across 400+ brands

Dubai, UAE; October, 2025: Dubai Festival City Mall and Blue Rewards have partnered to bring the most rewarding loyalty programme, a mall-wide Blue Rewards points programme at Dubai Festival City, allowing shoppers to earn points on all their purchases across more than 400 stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues. This partnership aims to enhance the customer experience by turning every visit into a rewarding opportunity. Points can be earned by simply scanning receipts on the Blue app and redeemed for vouchers from major lifestyle brands such as IKEA, Marks & Spencer, among others, highlighting Blue as a comprehensive lifestyle platform.

Hayssam Hajar, Executive Director, Regional Malls, Al-Futtaim Real Estate, said:““The launch of the Scan & Earn programme on Blue Rewards at Dubai Festival City Mall is a significant step in how we enhance our customer's journey. It makes every visit more rewarding and convenient, turning everyday purchases into meaningful value. We are also excited that this integration will soon extend to our malls in Cairo and Doha, further strengthening our regional approach and delivering a unified experience for our shoppers. We are confident this programme will deepen customer loyalty, encourage longer visits, and create memorable experiences that connect people with the brands they love.”

Earning points is simple and digital-first. Customers simply scan and upload their purchase receipts via the Blue app to instantly earn points. These points can then be redeemed - offering customers the flexibility and freedom to choose their rewards.

Dany Karam, Chief Marketing and Partnership Officer at Al-Futtaim, Blue, commented:

“This campaign strengthens Blue's unique positioning as more than just a loyalty programme; it is a comprehensive lifestyle platform that integrates shopping, dining, wellness, entertainment and more. Our collaboration with Dubai Festival City Mall highlights the power of the Al-Futtaim ecosystem, providing customers with a seamless, rewarding experience at every touchpoint.”

This campaign underscores Al-Futtaim's commitment to a customer-centric approach. By leveraging the scale and variety of Dubai Festival City Mall's diverse partners, the initiative ensures shoppers enjoy greater value with every visit, more engaging experiences and access to exciting future rewards and activations.

About Blue:

Blue is Al-Futtaim's lifestyle platform that redefines how customers engage with their favorite brands.

Operating across ten markets – UAE, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore – Blue connects millions of members with diversified offers tailored to their needs. With a growing ecosystem spanning retail, automotive, dining, leisure, entertainment, wellness and more, Blue delivers a seamless blend of rewards, convenience, and innovation.

Now powered by Blue AI, a cutting-edge lifestyle advisor and customer engagement feature, the platform offers personalised guidance, tailored recommendations, and one-click solutions to enhance everyday experiences. Whether discovering exclusive offers, enjoying instant product suggestions, or unlocking unique shopping experiences, Blue transforms life's moments into smarter, more meaningful connections with the brands you love.

About Dubai Festival City Mall:

Dubai Festival City Mall, one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai, stands as the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Real Estate portfolio, achieving over 23 million footfall in 2023. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to renowned fashion and beauty brands like The Editor's Market, H&M, Watsons, Nike, Adidas, Sephora, MAC Cosmetics and more, as well as popular interior stores including IKEA and ACE.

A paradise for culinary delights, the destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall promises an unrivalled gastronomic variety for visitors with a host of renowned brands such as Joe & The Juice, L'ETO, EL&N, and Karaki Lounge and licensed concepts including Sayf Dubai and Helipad by Frozen Cherry.

During the winter months, guests can enjoy the immersive and experiential destination The Bay by Social, featuring diverse food and beverage offering, cozy coffee counters, brand activation zones, interactive art installations, a carnival atmosphere and lush greenery.

The entertainment venue is also home to VOX Cinema Multiplex; the world-first BOUNCE-X Freestyle Terrain Park; the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE; Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre; and Leo & Loona, Hello Park and Go Skate, all-in-one family destinations.

With creating exceptional experiences at the core of its mandate, the mall offers several signature services including car charging stations, EZ taxis inside the mall, valet parking, NOL charging stations and Mayed, the mall's personal happiness ambassador to provide personalized assistance to elevate the shopping experience.

About Al-Futtaim:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across 18 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim's work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of nearly 33,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world's most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim's approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders-supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.