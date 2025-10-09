Zelensky Awards 360 Military Personnel, Including 223 Posthumously

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The corresponding decree No. 774/2025 of October 9, 2025, was published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

The document states that the awards were given for personal courage in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and for selfless performance of military duty.

The defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, and“For Courage,” as well as the medals“For Military Service to Ukraine,”“Defender of the Fatherland,” and“For Saving Lives.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky awarded military leaders from Norway and the Netherlands.

Photo: OP