Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Awards 360 Military Personnel, Including 223 Posthumously

Zelensky Awards 360 Military Personnel, Including 223 Posthumously


2025-10-09 03:10:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The corresponding decree No. 774/2025 of October 9, 2025, was published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

The document states that the awards were given for personal courage in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and for selfless performance of military duty.

Read also: Zelensky welcomes progress toward peace in Middle Eas

The defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, and“For Courage,” as well as the medals“For Military Service to Ukraine,”“Defender of the Fatherland,” and“For Saving Lives.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky awarded military leaders from Norway and the Netherlands.

Photo: OP

MENAFN09102025000193011044ID1110175326

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search