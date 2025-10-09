Zelensky Awards 360 Military Personnel, Including 223 Posthumously
The document states that the awards were given for personal courage in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and for selfless performance of military duty.Read also: Zelensky welcomes progress toward peace in Middle Eas
The defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, and“For Courage,” as well as the medals“For Military Service to Ukraine,”“Defender of the Fatherland,” and“For Saving Lives.”
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky awarded military leaders from Norway and the Netherlands.
Photo: OP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment