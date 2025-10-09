Not Desert. Not City. Parvara: A New Sanctuary Rises In Jabal Al-Hamri, Fujairah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)An experience not for everyone, but for those seeking something rare and deeply personal

Fujairah, UAE – October 2025 – This November, Jabal al-Hamri in the mountains of Fujairah will welcome the arrival of Parvara, a sanctuary that introduces a new dimension of luxury to the region. Neither hotel nor camp, Parvara represents a new category of hospitality, one rooted in silence, simplicity, and lived experience.

Parvara was conceived as a place to step away from the noise of modern life and rediscover the essentials. Set against Fujairah's dramatic mountain landscape, it redefines traditional opulence not by what is added, but by what is taken away. Time, balance, and connection become the true treasures here. Guests stay in beautifully crafted pavilions that merge comfort with simplicity, designed to blend with their surroundings and encourage stillness while inviting a deeper connection with nature. Every detail is curated with intention to restore balance, awaken presence, and allow guests to surrender to something greater than themselves.

Offering an all-inclusive, off-the-grid experience that extends from accommodation to food, activities, and meaning, Parvara places dining at the heart of its journey, where every meal is intentional, from Arabic-inspired breakfasts to flexible lunches. Evenings centre on fire-cooked feasts prepared by an experienced chef in the wilderness, set against shifting mountain backdrops. Beyond the table, diverse activities and shared experiences deepen the sense of presence, connection, and heritage.

Life at Parvara unfolds in a curated rhythm; guests are freed from the constant planning and decision-making of daily life and are instead invited to surrender to the sanctuary's flow. Rituals, activities, and moments of stillness guide them through an experience that restores, surprises, and inspires. Guests leave restored and rebalanced, carrying not souvenirs but moments that become part of their story.

When it opens this November, Parvara will mark the beginning of a new chapter for hospitality in the UAE – a sanctuary where simplicity is the highest form of refinement, and where every stay is both an escape and a return.

About Parvara:

Parvara is not a hotel. Not a resort. It is a series of experiences shaped by land, light, and lineage. High in the mountains of Fujairah, where stone meets sky, Parvara emerges not as a creation, but as a listening. It is built to disappear: architecture dissolving into silence, spaces dissolving into stillness. Here, solitude is not absence but a presence so profound it becomes its own form of luxury. Parvara is a return to self, to land, to what endures.