Crown Prince Meets With French Senate President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Paris, October 9 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met, on Thursday, with President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher at the Senate headquarters in Paris.According to a royal court statement, the meeting covered the long-standing relations between Jordan and France, and the importance of maintaining cooperation across various sectors.The Crown Prince commended the French parliament's efforts to achieve stability and peace in the region.His Royal Highness also praised France's role in rallying international support to end the war on Gaza, recognising the state of Palestine, and contributing to the provision of relief aid for Palestinians in Gaza.