JUST, Swiss Envoy Talk Academic Cooperation

Ramtha, October 9 (Petra) – President of Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST), Dr. Khaled El-Salem, on Thursday discussed with the Swiss Ambassador to Jordan, Emilija Georgieva, ways to enhance JUST's academic and research cooperation with Swiss universities and institutions, particularly in areas of mutual interest.Talking at the meeting held in JUST headquarters, El-Salem reviewed the university's history, vision, mission, and its specializations, within the framework of the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision.El-Salem also reviewed the university's future projects and ambitious plans to serve students, especially international degree seekers, and ways to cooperate in conducting joint studies and research.In turn, Georgieva emphasized the "depth and excellence" of Jordanian-Swiss relations, noting her country's keenness to enhance academic and scientific cooperation with Jordanian universities and consolidate its partnership with JUST, given the "significant" overlap in the joint medical and engineering programs.The diplomat noted Switzerland's aspiration to expand cooperation in the areas of academic and research expertise exchange, student scholarships, and faculty exchange visits, which would contribute to advancing both countries' higher education sector.The envoy praised the university's "distinguished" academic reputation and its progress in international rankings.Touring the university's Water Diplomacy Center, she reviewed its programs and activities, and listened to a briefing about its goals and role in promoting water diplomacy and building bridges of international cooperation in this vital field.Georgieva was also briefed on the center's role in preparing students and empowering them with dialogue and negotiation skills on transboundary water issues.Concluding the discussion, El-Salem called for opening "broader" horizons for academic and research cooperation between the university and Swiss scientific institutions, which would contribute to support the joint educational and research process and exchange expertise.Advisor for Regional Cooperation and Water Diplomacy, Mufleh Alawin, accompanied the envoy in her visit.