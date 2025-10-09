403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two Jordanians From 'Al-Dameer' Ship Arrive Safely Foreign Ministry
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- Two Jordanian who were on board the Freedom Flotilla ship, Al-Dameer, arrived in the Kingdom today via the King Hussein Bridge, according to the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs.
According to Ministry Spokesperson Fouad Majali, the Ministry has been keeping an eye on the two nationals' conditions since their imprisonment in order to guarantee their safety and a safe return to the Kingdom through the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs and the Jordanian Embassy in Tel Aviv.
Majali confirmed that as part of its continuous commitment to offering all required assistance, the Ministry will keep investigating the situations of Jordanian nationals living overseas.
Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- Two Jordanian who were on board the Freedom Flotilla ship, Al-Dameer, arrived in the Kingdom today via the King Hussein Bridge, according to the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs.
According to Ministry Spokesperson Fouad Majali, the Ministry has been keeping an eye on the two nationals' conditions since their imprisonment in order to guarantee their safety and a safe return to the Kingdom through the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs and the Jordanian Embassy in Tel Aviv.
Majali confirmed that as part of its continuous commitment to offering all required assistance, the Ministry will keep investigating the situations of Jordanian nationals living overseas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment