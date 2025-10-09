Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Two Jordanians From 'Al-Dameer' Ship Arrive Safely Foreign Ministry

2025-10-09 02:01:38
Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- Two Jordanian who were on board the Freedom Flotilla ship, Al-Dameer, arrived in the Kingdom today via the King Hussein Bridge, according to the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs.
According to Ministry Spokesperson Fouad Majali, the Ministry has been keeping an eye on the two nationals' conditions since their imprisonment in order to guarantee their safety and a safe return to the Kingdom through the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs and the Jordanian Embassy in Tel Aviv.
Majali confirmed that as part of its continuous commitment to offering all required assistance, the Ministry will keep investigating the situations of Jordanian nationals living overseas.

