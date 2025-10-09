JHCO: Warehouses Full, 3,000 Aid Trucks Ready For Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) announced that its warehouses are fully stocked with a wide range of food, relief, and medical supplies, thanks to generous donations from individuals, companies, and local associations, in addition to agreements signed with international partners.According to the JHCO, the available aid currently includes over 25,000 tons of essential food items, more than 20,000 tons of relief supplies, and over 15,000 tons of medical materials, medicines, and health equipment.The organization also noted that additional quantities of aid are being stored in the warehouses of donors and local and international partners, further strengthening Jordan's ability to sustain the flow of humanitarian assistance.The JHCO affirmed that Jordan is fully prepared to dispatch daily aid convoys to the Gaza Strip, in full coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF), and through approved humanitarian corridors.Hussein Al-Shibli, Secretary-General of the JHCO, emphasized the urgency of delivering aid swiftly, stating: "The direct and rapid entry of humanitarian assistance is essential and imperative to stop the famine threatening the lives of civilians in Gaza. Jordan will continue to exert every possible effort to ensure timely delivery of humanitarian support."The organization called on the international community to support Jordan's humanitarian efforts and to facilitate the entry of aid through all crossings, describing this as an immediate humanitarian response that cannot be delayed.