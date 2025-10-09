Qatar Participates In 59Th Meeting Of Executive Council Of Arab Organization For Agricultural Development
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Municipality, participated in the 59th meeting of the Executive Council of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD), of the Arab League. The meeting was held via vedio conferencing.
The Qatari delegation was headed by Engineer Fahad Mohammed Al Qahtani, Assistant Undersecretary for Agriculture and Food Security Affairs.
The meeting discussed key priority agricultural issues, most notably enhancing Arab food security. The meeting also reviewed the organization's reports and projects in the field of agricultural sector development.
The meeting agenda included a review of Arab strategies related to sustainable agricultural development and food security, and discussions on ways to enhance Arab cooperation in addressing the challenges of drought and dust storms, as well as supporting regional technical projects. (QNA)
