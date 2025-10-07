KAPPI Brings Indonesian Coffee Back To Japan's Heart: From SCAJ Conference 2025 To Expo 2025 Osaka

EINPresswire/ -- The Indonesian Coffee Development and Education Foundation (KAPPI Global) is reaffirming its commitment to bringing Indonesian coffee back to the hearts of Japanese coffee lovers. Through its strategic participation at the Specialty Coffee Association of Japan (SCAJ) Conference 2025 and its six-month engagement as Official Coffee Partner of the Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, KAPPI showcases not only the diversity of Indonesian coffee but also its long-term dedication to farmer education, quality sustainability, and cross-border collaboration.KAPPI at SCAJ Conference 2025: Two Booths, One MissionAt the SCAJ Conference 2025 held at Tokyo Big Sight, KAPPI played a dual role. First, it joined the Indonesia Booth in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Tokyo (KBRI Tokyo), Bank Indonesia, and the Indonesia House of Beans (IHoBs). The booth was inaugurated with remarks by Maria Renata Hutagalung, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Tokyo, who underscored the importance of quality, sustainability, and the enduring partnership between Indonesia and Japan.“Indonesia’s participation in this exhibition reflects our long-standing partnership with Japan, particularly our shared love for coffee. We want to ensure that Indonesian coffee continues to be recognized for its quality, sustainability, and innovation—so more Japanese consumers can enjoy it,” said Maria Renata Hutagalung, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Tokyo.In addition, KAPPI presented its own independent booth, spotlighting the diversity of Indonesian coffee and its ongoing educational initiatives for farmers. Visitors also enjoyed a cinematic coffee experience through documentary screenings by Budi Kurniawan, renowned filmmaker and director of House of Cula and Mantra of Kahwa, following his earlier works Aroma of Heaven and Legacy of Java.“Coffee awakens us to many realities. Just as film nourishes our visual senses, coffee films enrich our understanding of how intimately we are connected to the coffee we drink each day,” shared Budi Kurniawan.Continuing the Journey: Expo 2025 OsakaKAPPI’s participation in SCAJ 2025 continues its mission from Expo 2025 Osaka, where it proudly serves as Official Coffee Partner of the Indonesia Pavilion for six months, from April 13 to October 13, 2025.Throughout this period, Indonesian coffee has played a major role and emerged as one of the highlights for visitors from Japan and around the world. From daily tastings to curated cultural showcases, KAPPI has transformed coffee into a medium of diplomacy, creativity, and pride for Indonesia.Through a series of events and business forums, KAPPI is executing a strategic reintroduction of Indonesian coffee to the Japanese market. Among these are two key forums:• Comeback with Confidence: Bringing Indonesian Coffee Back to the Heart of Japan• Global Coffee Market Insight 2025: From Indonesia to Japan, for the WorldThese sessions brought together exporters, researchers, and industry leaders from both countries to address export barriers—particularly concerning Maximum Residue Limits (MRL)—and to design long-term collaboration frameworks.“We are committed to supporting farmers in producing sustainable and effective coffee, ensuring that every bean meets the stringent requirements of key markets such as Japan,” said Moelyono Soesilo, Indonesian coffee expert.“Our focus is on educating and empowering Indonesia’s coffee sector. Through farmer training, capacity building, and compliance with international standards, we aim to build a resilient and globally competitive coffee community,” added Roby Wibisono, KAPPI Global representative.From Japan’s perspective, Yutaka Shibata, President of Key Coffee Inc. and All Japan Coffee Association, emphasized the value of consistency and reliability:“Mandheling remains one of the most sought-after coffees in Japan. Yet what matters most is consistent quality, sustainable supply, and fair value.”Building a Long-Term Foundation: Farmer EducationFor KAPPI, participation in international events is only the surface. The heart of its mission lies on the ground—with farmers. Through technical assistance, pesticide-safety training, sustainable farming practices, laboratory testing, and youth-regeneration programs, KAPPI is building a long-term foundation to ensure Indonesian coffee consistently meets global quality standards while remaining relevant in the international market.

MENAFN07102025003118003196ID1110159509