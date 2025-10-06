Daily Brief, October 6: From Attack On CJI BR Gavai To Bihar Election Date Announcement - Here's Top 10 Headlines

From a lawyer's license cancellation after attempting to throw a shoe at CJI BR Gavai to Bihar elections announced in two phases on November 6 and 11, major national developments dominated October 6. Sonam Wangchuk's NSA detention plea was deferred by the Supreme Court. AIADMK leader MGR's statue was vandalised in Madurai, while BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanded a central audit of temple assets. In business, gold prices surged and Gujarat's cotton exports earned Rs 17,914 crore. In sports, Sanju Samson was appointed EPL ambassador. Entertainment highlights included Rajinikanth's prayers at Badrinath and Bobby Deol celebrating 30 years in Bollywood. Here's a brief of the top 10 headlines in India today:

1. Bar Council of India Cancels License of Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI BR Gavai

The Bar Council of India has immediately revoked the practicing license of advocate Rakesh Kishore following his attempt to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings on Monday, October 6 morning The suspension order was issued under provisions of the Advocates Act, 1961 and the Bar Council of India Rules governing professional conduct and etiquette. These provisions require advocates to maintain dignified conduct in court, show respect to judicial authorities, and avoid any actions that could improperly influence court proceedings.

According to the BCI's order, preliminary evidence indicates that the advocate removed his sports shoes in Supreme Court's Court No. 1 and tried to throw them toward the Chief Justice while proceedings were underway. Security personnel immediately detained him. The BCI determined this behavior violated professional conduct standards and undermined court dignity.

2. Bihar Election To Be Held in 2 Phases On Nov 6 & 11, Results on Nov 14

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced that elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and counting of votes will be done on November 14. Kumar said Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies, including two reserved for STs and 38 for SCs. Addressing a press conference in Patna on Sunday, the CEC

Gyanesh Kumar said, "Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies - 2 for STs and 38 for SCs. The term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly ends on November 22, 2025, and elections will be held before that time... The Election Commission trained booth-level officers for the first time... SIR was launched on June 24, 2025, and completed by the deadline..."

3. No Immediate Relief for Sonam Wangchuk as SC Defers Wife's Plea Against his NSA Detention to Oct 14

Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the petition filed by Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA). SC raised a pointed query to the Centre on why Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, had not been given prior notice of the grounds of her husband's detention. Appearing before the bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria, Angmo informed the court that since Wangchuk's detention on September 26, she has not been permitted to meet him in Jodhpur jail.

Her plea, filed under Article 32, is a habeas corpus petition asserting that Wangchuk's continued confinement violates Article 22 of the Constitution, which provides safeguards against arbitrary preventive detention. She argued that neither she nor her husband has been told the reasons for the arrest, making the detention not only unconstitutional but also procedurally defective. Taking note of these submissions, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the state of Rajasthan, and directed them to file responses.

4. AIADMK Leader and Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MGR's Statue Vandalised

The statue of AIADMK leader MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, was vandalised by miscreants in Avaniyapuram near Madurai on October 5 night. AIADMK demanded action against the culprits.

Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the act and posted on X, "The incident of damaging the statue of the revolutionary leader MGR, the deity of hearts, located near Vadivasal in the areas of Madurai, Thiruparankundram, and Avaniyapuram, is highly condemnable. I consider this a despicable act committed by cowards who cannot directly confront the fame and principles of the revolutionary leader."

5. Sabarimala Row: BJP Kerala Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar Calls for Central Probe, Audit of All Temples

BJP Kerala State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has called for a comprehensive audit of all temple assets under the state's Devaswom boards, not just Sabarimala. He stressed the need to document temple lands and gold collections, citing concerns that theft may not be limited to Sabarimala alone.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Chandrasekhar claimed that Kerala's Devaswom have already lost 25,000 acres of temple land, with the boards failing to reclaim it. He likened the alleged mismanagement to the looting carried out by the Mughals and Tipu Sultan.

6. Gold Prices May Cross USD 4,000: Goldman Sachs Predicts Big Rally Ahead

Gold remains Goldman Sachs' "highest-conviction long commodity," with analysts citing strong private and institutional demand, rising equity traded fund (ETF) holdings, and central bank purchases as key drivers of the rally that has lifted the metal nearly 47 per cent to around USD 3,865 per ounce. At the time of filing this report, gold is trading around USD 3,937 per ounce on the international market.

In India, the yellow metals is trading at approximately Rs 1.21 lakh per 10 grams. According to the latest Precious Comment report from Goldman Sachs' Commodities Research, gold has broken out of its earlier range of USD 3,200-3,450 per ounce, rallying 14 per cent since August 26.

7. Gujarat's Cotton Exports Help India Earn Rs 17,914 Crore

Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel stated that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, the state's cotton sector has seen a remarkable transformation over the past two decades, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release. Raghavji Patel said, "Thanks to various initiatives under PM Modi's strong leadership, the cotton cultivation area in Gujarat expanded from 17.49 lakh hectares in 2001-02 to 23.71 lakh hectares by 2024-25. At the same time, cotton production surged from 17 lakh bales to 71 lakh bales, while productivity rose from 165 kg lint per hectare to 512 kg lint per hectare."

8. Sanju Samson Appointed EPL Ambassador in India, Meets Michael Owen

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson has been appointed as the official ambassador for the English Premier League (EPL) in India. The significant development underscores the EPL's commitment to expanding its presence in the Indian subcontinent. Samson, known for his dynamic performances on the cricket field, is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting the EPL's brand and engaging with fans across the nation, as per a press release. As part of his ambassadorial duties, Samson met former England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen during a Premier League fan engagement event in Mumbai. The event featured a fan-park style screening and community activities at the NESCO Centre.

Samson, a self-professed Liverpool fan, shared his admiration for the club and discussed his deep-rooted connection with football, which he attributes to his upbringing in Kerala and his family's footballing background. Owen expressed his surprise at the number of Arsenal supporters present at the event, highlighting the growing football culture in India.

9. Rajinikanth offers prayers to Lord Badri Vishal at Badrinath Dham

Superstar Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Dham on Monday and offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal. The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee informed that superstar Rajinikanth visited the sacred Badrinath Dham and offered prayers.

Upon his arrival at the shrine, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee warmly welcomed Rajinikanth and presented him with prasad and a tulsi garland as a blessing from Lord Badri Vishal.

The Committee told ANI that the portals of Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter on November 25, at 2:56 PM this year. Badrinath, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

10. "Just getting started": Bobby Deol on completing three decades in Bollywood

It's been 30 years since Bobby Deol first charmed fans with his debut film 'Barsaat' alongside Twinkle Khanna in 1995. Three decades later, the actor remains strong, and he believes he's "just getting started." On Monday, Bobby took to his Instagram account to celebrate the special day by sharing a video that featured moments from his journey in Hindi cinema, from his early hits to his recent comeback.

Along with the video, the actor also added a message thanking fans for their love and support. "30 years of many emotions on and off screen... all made worthwhile by your love. That fire still burns, and I'm just getting started!" he wrote.