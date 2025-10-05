403
Gaza Genocide: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 67,100 Civilians
(MENAFN) At least 67,139 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign against the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to a statement released Sunday by the Palestinian Health Ministry.
The ministry reported that within the past 24 hours, 65 bodies were delivered to hospitals, while 153 individuals sustained injuries, pushing the total number of casualties in the Israeli offensive to 169,583. “Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement added.
The report also highlighted the dire situation faced by those attempting to access humanitarian aid. In the last day, two Palestinians were killed and 30 others wounded by Israeli army fire while seeking aid, raising the death toll among aid seekers to 2,605, with over 19,124 injured since May 27.
The violence escalated sharply after the Israeli military resumed operations on Gaza on March 18, killing 13,549 people and injuring 57,542, effectively breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal established in January.
The conflict has drawn international legal scrutiny. In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
