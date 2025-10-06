Committed Towards Delivering Six More ASW Swcs To Navy Within Schedule: GRSE

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Oct 7 (IANS) The Navy will receive six more Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWCs) well within schedule, Commodore P R Hari, IN (Retd), chairman and managing director, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, assured during the commissioning ceremony of the INS Androth at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

The INS Androth is second in a series of eight ASW SWCs being built by GRSE for the Navy.

“GRSE is proud to build these highly potent ASW SWCs for the Indian Navy, and we are confident of delivering the balance ships of the project as per the contractual delivery schedule,” Cmde Hari said.

The ship was delivered by GRSE on September 13, 2025. Named after Androth Island in the Lakshadweep Archipelago, this warship is also the second warship of this class on which an indigenous 30 mm Naval Surface Gun (NSG), manufactured by GRSE, has been fitted.

The Indian Navy has placed an order for 16 Advanced ASW SWCs, with eight (08) to be built by GRSE and eight (08) to be built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. GRSE has already delivered the first two of these 16 vessels.

ASW SWCs have nearly 88 per cent indigenous content, displaying GRSE's commitment towards the Government of India's Atmanirbharta and 'Make in India' vision.

These ships are capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance of coastal waters, as well as Search and Attack Operations. They can also carry out coordinated anti-submarine operations with aircraft. These ships have Combat Management Systems on board and will be armed with lightweight torpedoes as well as anti-submarine warfare rockets. These ships will have a complement of 57 personnel, including seven officers.

With three water jets (fitted to marine diesel engines), Androth is extremely agile and maneuverable. A great advantage is that she only requires a draught of 2.7 metres, allowing her to access the coasts easily in search of sub-surface threats. These are also the largest water-jet platforms to be operated by the Navy.

“In this journey of Atmanirbharta, the support provided by the Indian shipbuilding industry, especially GRSE, one of our finest defence PSU shipyards, has been invaluable. Constructed by the GRSE, Androth, with more than 80 Per cent of the indigenous content, stands as yet another testament to India's growing capability to design, develop, and deliver sophisticated platforms that meet the highest operational standards. The ship symbolises what can be achieved when Indian skill, technology, and above all determination come together in pursuit of a common national purpose,” Vice Admiral Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, said during the ceremony.

GRSE is currently building 13 more warships, including two P17A advanced stealth frigates, six ASW SWCs, a Survey Vessel (Large), and four Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels. Apart from this, the shipyard is building 30 other vessels, thirteen of which are export platforms. GRSE is also expecting the conclusion of a prestigious contract to build 05 New Generation Corvettes in this financial year.