No Coup Yet As Corruption And Protests Roil Philippines
Military chief General Romeo Brawner told the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) on October 3 that retired military officials have recently tried to convince him to support an uprising and withdraw support for the popularly elected president, but that these calls have been rejected.
The calls came as Marcos' government weathered a huge anti-corruption rally on September 21, triggered by allegations of rigged infrastructure projects allegedly involving some senators and congressmen, including Marcos' cousin, who has since been removed as speaker of the House. The president did not try to stop the street protests, but the police have been criticized for rounding up dozens of demonstrators.
Brawner said his“battle staff” of senior commanders met with one group led by former general Romeo Poquiz, who has been leading criticism against Marcos, and allowed him to air his grievances, including alleged corruption in the government. While Poquiz's group did not directly refer to a coup during their meeting, he was later reported to have said in public reports that he wanted Marcos' downfall.
“Definitely, there are calls for the Armed Forces of the Philippines to intervene,” Brawner said.“Some of them were saying that we should withdraw our support for the president.”
“However, on the side of the AFP, we are very clear in our mandate. That is why I was telling members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines that that day, September 21, was also a litmus test (for us),” he said.
