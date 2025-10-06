US Govt Shutdown Impact! Burbank Airport Air Traffic Tower Unmanned, Flights Delayed

MENAFN - Live Mint) Travel at Hollywood Burbank Airport faces delays as the air traffic control tower goes unmanned amid the US government shutdown. FAA warns of 30–45 minute delays, while air traffic controllers and TSA staff work without pay.

Why is Burbank Airport's air traffic control tower unmanned?

Travelers at Hollywood Burbank Airport encountered delays on Monday evening after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that the air traffic control tower would be unmanned from 4:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to a staffing shortage exacerbated by the ongoing US government shutdown.

“There have been increased staffing shortages across the system,” an FAA spokesperson said.“When that happens, the FAA slows traffic into some airports to ensure safe operations.”

Governor Gavin Newsom blamed the Trump administration for the shortage, posting on social media:

“Burbank Airport has ZERO air traffic controllers from 4:15pm to 10pm today because of YOUR government shutdown.”

Eyewitness reports confirmed that Burbank controllers were heading home at 4:15 p.m., handing off duties to Southern California TRACON, an approach and departure team based in San Diego, which already manages much of Southern California's air traffic remotely.

How are Burbank Airport flights being affected?

Despite the tower being unmanned, airport displays showed no cancellations and only minor delays around 4 p.m. FAA officials are hoping for minimal disruption, though the full impact on travelers remains uncertain.

The FAA has multiple staffing triggers in place across the country, with delays already reported at Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Phoenix. Delays are largely linked to air traffic controllers calling in sick, a phenomenon increasing as employees go unpaid during the shutdown.

“We are tracking sick calls, sick leave. Have we had a slight tick up in sick calls? Yes. And you'll see delays that come from that, right? Because again, our priority, again, I want to see your flight not be delayed. I don't want you canceled, but our priorities are safety. So if we have additional sick calls, we will reduce the flow consistent with a rate that's safe for the American people,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

Why are air traffic controllers and TSA employees still working?

Air traffic controllers and TSA officers are considered essential employees, meaning they must continue working without pay. There are approximately 13,200 air traffic controllers and more than 61,000 TSA employees expected to remain on the job, despite the shutdown.

Jeffrey Price, professor of aviation at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, warned of potential disruptions:

“The system does become a little bit more brittle, and the longer this goes on, the more the traveler is going to notice it.”

Historical precedent highlights the risks. During the 35-day government shutdown in 2018–2019, unpaid TSA officers and air traffic controllers began calling in sick, causing flight disruptions and temporary airport terminal closures.

How long will Burbank Airport staffing shortages last?

The FAA anticipates that Burbank Airport will be without air traffic controllers until 10 p.m., though officials are attempting to bring in staffing sooner. Air traffic controllers are expected to receive one final paycheck for hours worked before the shutdown, with normal pay resuming once the shutdown ends.

The shutdown comes at a time when both the TSA and FAA are already facing long-term staffing shortages, including an estimated 3,000 fewer air traffic controllers than required.

If the system cannot safely handle scheduled flights, the FAA will slow take-offs and landings, potentially increasing delays and cancellations for travelers across the region.

What can Burbank Airport passengers expect?

Travelers are advised to check flight status in advance and allow extra time for security checks, as longer lines may develop if the shutdown continues. While immediate disruptions at Burbank Airport were limited on Monday, ongoing staffing challenges could worsen as the government shutdown persists.