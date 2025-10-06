Lithuania Will Maintain Sanctions On Russia, Belarus Until Ukraine's Territorial Integrity Is Restored PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She said this during a joint briefing with her Ukrainian counterpart Yulia Svyrydenko in Kyiv on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

Ruginiene also stated that those responsible for the armed aggression against Ukraine must be held accountable. Lithuania therefore supports the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression, the work of the Register of Damage for Ukraine, and the European Commission's proposal to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko: Support for Ukraine remains unchanged priority for Lithuania

She said that the ultimate goal was full compensation for all damages inflicted on Ukraine.

Earlier reports said that Ruginiene arrived in Kyiv and announced a new initiative to support and rehabilitate Ukrainian children who were returned from Russia.

