Meet João Marinho Neto, The World's Oldest Man Who Just Turned 113

Meet João Marinho Neto, The World's Oldest Man Who Just Turned 113
Born in 1912 in Maranguape, Brazil, Neto is the last surviving man born that year. When Guinness World Records officially verified his title, he was 112 years and 52 days old, according to People magazine. Who Is João Marinho Neto?
Born in Maranguape, Brazil, in 1912, João Marinho Neto is the last surviving man born that year. He was officially verified as the world's oldest living man when he was 112 years and 52 days old, according to Guinness and People magazine.
Neto was born into a family of farmers and began helping his father in the fields at the age of four. Over the years, he worked tirelessly in agriculture, a lifestyle he has credited for keeping him active and healthy for more than a century.
He first married Josefa Albano dos Santos, and the couple had four children, Antônio, José, Fátima, and Vanda. After their separation, Neto married Antonia Rodrigues Moura, with whom he had three more children, Vinícius, Jarbas, and Conceição.
Today, the supercentenarian's family tree spans seven children, 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, many of whom joined him for his 113th birthday celebration. A global connection of longevity
Neto's remarkable milestone comes just months after he sent a birthday wish to Ethel Caterham, the world's oldest woman, on her 116th birthday, marking what Guinness described as“the first documented communication between the world's oldest man and the world's oldest woman.”
Following the death of John Tinniswood from the United Kingdom earlier this year, João Marinho Neto officially became the world's oldest verified living man.
