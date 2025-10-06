DR Horton, Lennar, Pultegroup: Watch These 3 Stocks As Trump Aims To 'Get Big Homebuilders Going'

Major U.S. homebuilder stocks are likely to draw attention as trading kicks off on Monday, following President Donald Trump's comments signaling a potential push in this area.

In a Truth Social post Sunday evening, Trump said he wants homebuilders to "start building Homes" and will urge mortgage financing companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to "get Big Homebuilders going."

Trump compared the state of the housing market to instances where the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) kept the price of oil artificially high. "It wasn't right for them (OPEC) to do that, but, in a different form, is being done again - This time by the Big Homebuilders of our Nation."

He said U.S. homebuilders were sitting on a "record" 2 million undeveloped "empty lots," without providing details of the land assets or the source of that data, nor details of how he plans to spur housing development.

"They're (homebuilders) my friends, and they're very important to the SUCCESS of our Country, but now, they can get Financing, and they have to start building Homes," Trump said in his post.

The housing market has been weak for several years, with a large number of potential buyers holding off on their plans due to high inflation and mortgage rates. Top companies, such as D.R. Horton, Lennar Corp, and PulteGroup, have survived by slashing home prices and offering generous promotions and benefits, even as new home construction contracts slightly this year.

That said, the outlook has improved over the last few months, as the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected rate cut last month, which is likely to result in lower mortgage rates.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'bearish' for D.R. Horton and Lennar, and 'bullish' for PulteGroup. DHI and PHM stock are up about 25% year-to-date, while LEN shares are down 1.5%.

