Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Bridges Gap, Enhancing Digital Financial Access For Youth

2025-12-04 07:07:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Citizens of Uzbekistan aged 14 to 18 will be able to make online payments and independently open bank accounts through mobile banking applications, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank issued an official statement addressing reports circulating on social media regarding the difficulties minors encountered during biometric identification when opening bank accounts and linking them to mobile banking applications and payment service providers.

In response, the regulator has directed banks and payment organizations to ensure minors can access electronic payment services via mobile apps, in accordance with their respective risk-management frameworks. However, enhanced identification procedures will remain in place for transactions deemed to be of higher risk.

The Central Bank further stated that, in the near future, minors will be able to fully utilize their bank cards and access all related services through mobile banking applications.

Trend News Agency

