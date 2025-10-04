Shraddha Srinath Dubs In Tamil For Her Web Series 'The Game: You Never Play Alone'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Srinath, who has made a name for herself in the Tamil film industry with her fine performances in a number of critically acclaimed films including 'Vikram Vedha', has now, for the very first time, dubbed in Tamil for the character she plays in the just released Tamil web series, 'The Game: You Never Play Alone'.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Shraddha Srinath admitted that this was the first time that she had dubbed in Tamil.

Says the actress with a smile, "I'm quite comfortable (speaking Tamil), but I know I'm also shy. Therefore, the lack of self-confidence while speaking Tamil. I am sensitive as a person. If someone makes fun of me while speaking Tamil, especially if I'm pronouncing one word, for the rest of my life, I will never say that word because in my head, someone made fun of me for saying it."

Making the point that she could converse in Tamil should the need arise, the actress says, "If you put me in some cab and I know that there's no option but to speak to him in Tamil, watch me. I will have the deepest conversations with him in Tamil. Here, I know that people will understand English if I have to. So, I kind of take those liberties."

Confirming that this was the first time she had dubbed in Tamil, Shraddha says,"I thought I had been ready to dub for a very long time. In fact, starting from 'Vikram Vedha', where Pushkar Gayatri called me and did a dub test, I used to read Tamil like it was written in English. I used to break everything down. I couldn't understand it back then, but today, I think I have kind of fine-tuned it in a way. Plus, I had a lot of help from Rajesh sir."

'The Game: You Never Play Alone' will be special for Shraddha not only because she has dubbed in Tamil for the first time but also because it happens to be her very first web series.

The series, which is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix, has been directed by Rajesh M Selva, best known for his stylish thrillers 'Thoonga Vanam', 'Kadaram Kondan', and the acclaimed web series Irai.

The seven episode series features Shraddha Srinath and Santhosh Prathap in the lead roles, with Chandini Tamilarasan essaying a pivotal character.

The gripping web series explores the hurdles and emotional turbulence faced by a couple working in the gaming industry. With social media playing a critical role in shaping their personal and professional lives, the series promises a layered narrative that resonates with today's digital age.

Shraddha Srinath plays Kavya, an aspiring game developer who has built her career through sheer determination, in the series. Speaking about her character, Shraddha says, "She is outspoken on social media, which brings her admiration, but also criticism and hate. When these virtual conflicts escalate into real-life threats, Kavya is forced to navigate dangerous situations while balancing her personal world-her family and young niece. In many ways, she represents the modern working woman who is constantly juggling professional ambitions with personal responsibilities.”