Drones Attack One Of Russia's Largest Oil Refineries
Footage from eyewitnesses shows flames at the oil refinery in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad region.
Governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed the attack on Kirishi and the fire in the industrial zone. According to him, the blaze has been extinguished, though he did not specify the exact location of the ignition. Drozdenko also claimed that“seven UAVs were destroyed” over Kirishi.
The Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andrii Kovalenko, confirmed the attack on KirishiNefteOrgSintez on Telegram , noting that the facility ranks among the five largest oil refineries in Russia. The plant has an annual processing capacity of about 21 million tonnes of crude oil. It was previously targeted in September and March 2025, as well as in March 2024.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 3, long-range strike drones of the“A” Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine hit one of Russia's leading refineries, OrskNefteOrgSinte z.
Photo: Social media
