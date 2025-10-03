Labour Ministry Warns Against Fake Online Accounts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour has warned the public against fake accounts falsely claiming ties to the Ministry.

These accounts are fraudulent and may attempt to collect personal information for purposes of deception and fraud, the Ministry stated on its social media post.

For accurate and reliable updates, the Ministry urges the public to follow only the Ministry's official channels:

. Official website:

. Verified social media accounts: @MOLQTR

The Ministry advised people to protect themselves against e-frauds and to never share personal information such as your name, address, ID numbers, passwords, or financial details.



