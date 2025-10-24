'Cheated And Got Caught': Trump Accuses Canada Of Trying To Illegally Influence US Supreme Court

MENAFN - Live Mint) A day after terminating trade talks with Canada over political advertisement against his signature tariffs plan invoking late president Ronald Reagan as free-trader, US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Canada of trying to influence the US Supreme Court.

“CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!!They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY,” said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

The US President further added that Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country.

Further stating that Canada has long cheated on Tariffs, charging US farmers as much as 400%, Trump said,“Now they, and other countries, can't take advantage of the U.S. any longer. Thank you to the Ronald Reagan Foundation for exposing this FRAUD.”

On Thursday, Trump, who imposed import tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum and autos earlier this year, halted all trade negotiations with Canada and called the video ad fraudulent.

“TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A.,” Trump wrote.“Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.”

The post comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to double his country's exports to countries outside the US because of the threat posed by Trump's tariffs.

The ad in question comprises excerpts from an address Reagan gave in 1987 in which he defended the principles of free trade and slammed tariffs as an outdated idea that stifles innovation, drives up prices and hurts US workers.

Funded by the government of Ontario, the ad seeks to sow doubt among Republican voters by using one of the party's most iconic voices.

Trump has called tariffs "the most beautiful word in the dictionary" and used them to apply pressure to countries around the world.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to deepen trade and security ties and to lessen its overwhelming dependence on the US, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has embarked on his first official visit to Asia.

Canadian government officials said Carney's week-long trip might also include a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a possible effort to reset a previously fractious relationship worsened by an ongoing trade war, reported Reuters.