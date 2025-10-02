403
Taiwan Emerges as Top Global Buyer of Russian Naphtha
(MENAFN) During the first half of 2025, Taiwan became the largest worldwide importer of Russian naphtha, according to a report published Wednesday by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
The Helsinki-based non-governmental organization revealed that Taiwan brought in 1.9 million metric tons of this hydrocarbon liquid between January and June, with the imports valued at $1.3 billion.
The monthly import volumes were on average six times greater than those recorded during the same timeframe three years earlier.
Naphtha is mainly utilized in the production of petrochemicals and semiconductors.
Following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Taiwan has imported a total of 6.8 million tons of Russian naphtha, worth $4.9 billion, CREA noted.
The total value of fossil fuel imports from Russia during this period reached $11.2 billion.
Meanwhile, Taiwan has provided $50 million in aid to Ukraine, according to the organization.
The surge in imports from Russia has reportedly sparked concerns among Taiwanese officials, especially given China’s strengthening relationship with Moscow.
Beijing regards the self-governing island as an inseparable part of its territory.
“We cannot rely on a single country or company, especially one that may not recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty or even be hostile to it,” stated Democratic Progressive Party legislator Chen Kuan-ting in remarks to a news outlet.
The CREA report also mentioned that some importers have paid prices above the G7’s $45-per-barrel limit on seaborne Russian naphtha, potentially risking secondary sanctions.
The increase in imports has mainly been driven by private companies, whereas state-owned enterprises have scaled back their purchases since the Ukraine conflict intensified, the report added.
