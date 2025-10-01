403
Richmond Health Care Center Achieves Deficiency-Free State Survey
EINPresswire/ -- Richmond Health Care Center, a nonprofit skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, is proud to announce the successful completion of its annual state survey by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) with zero deficiencies.
This exceptional achievement means that during the comprehensive survey process, which evaluates compliance with hundreds of state and federal standards, no deficiencies were cited. A deficiency-free survey is a rare accomplishment in the skilled nursing industry and reflects the highest level of care, safety, and compliance.
“This recognition is a true testament to the dedication of our entire team,” said Takeysha Jones, Administrator of Richmond Health Care Center. “Every day, our staff delivers compassionate, high-quality care to our residents. Achieving a deficiency-free survey validates our ongoing commitment to excellence and our nonprofit mission of serving the community.”
“We are incredibly proud of the Richmond team for this outstanding accomplishment,” said Josh White, CEO of Health Services Management. “At HSM, our goal is to provide compassionate, person-centered care across all our communities. Achievements like this remind us of the impact we have when we work together to support residents and families with excellence and heart.”
Commitment to Excellence
The annual state survey conducted by AHCA covers a wide range of quality measures, including resident care, safety standards, staff training, clinical protocols, infection control, and regulatory compliance. To complete this process without a single citation demonstrates the outstanding professionalism and teamwork of the Richmond Health Care Center staff.
About Richmond Health Care Center
Richmond Health Care Center provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation therapies (physical, occupational, and speech), and long-term residential care. As part of Health Services Management’s nonprofit network of care communities, Richmond Health Care Center is dedicated to treating every resident with dignity, respect, and compassion.
Location:
Richmond Health Care Center
705-A Jackson Street
Richmond, TX 77469
Contact:
Phone: (281) 238-8006
Website:
________________________________________
About Health Services Management (HSM)
Health Services Management, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to providing high-quality skilled nursing and rehabilitation care through a network of centers across Texas, Florida, and Tennessee. HSM’s mission is to deliver compassionate, person-centered care that empowers residents and supports families.
________________________________________
Media Contact:
Jason Richards
Corporate Director of Marketing
Health Services Management
... | (352) 417-0360 Ext 459]
Legal Disclaimer:
